UrduPoint.com

Enforcement Of Law Must To Eradicate Corruption, Says DG NAB Multan

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Enforcement of law must to eradicate corruption, says DG NAB Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan Fayyaz Qureshi said that legislation on corruption and enforcement of law was a must to eradicate corruption from the country.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar at Jinnah Auditorium of Bahauddin Zakariya University organized in connection with 'World Anti-Corruption Day' titled "Our Faith, Corruption Free Pakistan" with the auspices of NAB Multan.

The students hailing from different universities and colleges across South Punjab participated in the speech competition on the topic of "elimination of corruption and corruption free Pakistan".

Various paintings related to the eradication of corruption were also exhibited in the gallery during the seminar.

Addressing the seminar, Fayyaz Qureshi said that the entire nation has to play due role along with the efforts of the government in eradicating the scourge of corruption. He said that the NAB department has come forward as a beacon of hope in the eradication of corruption. He said that the violation of financial regulations and misuse of powers fall under the category of corruption.

Apart from speech competitions among the students, essay writing competition and awareness walk were also organized in which a large number of students from Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur divisions participated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Corruption World National Accountability Bureau Punjab Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Bahauddin Zakariya University From Government

Recent Stories

Nizamani after being attacked in Kabul returns hom ..

Nizamani after being attacked in Kabul returns home

2 hours ago
 Death anniversaries of Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy, ..

Death anniversaries of Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy, Patras Bukhari being observed ..

3 hours ago
 PM inaugurates refurbishment project of Units 5 a ..

PM inaugurates refurbishment project of Units 5 and 6 of Mangla Dam

3 hours ago
 Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

4 hours ago
 Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding t ..

Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding to any kind of aggression, Army ..

5 hours ago
 LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.