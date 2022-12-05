Enforcement of law must to eradicate corruption, says DG NAB Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan Fayyaz Qureshi said that legislation on corruption and enforcement of law was a must to eradicate corruption from the country.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar at Jinnah Auditorium of Bahauddin Zakariya University organized in connection with 'World Anti-Corruption Day' titled "Our Faith, Corruption Free Pakistan" with the auspices of NAB Multan.

The students hailing from different universities and colleges across South Punjab participated in the speech competition on the topic of "elimination of corruption and corruption free Pakistan".

Various paintings related to the eradication of corruption were also exhibited in the gallery during the seminar.

Addressing the seminar, Fayyaz Qureshi said that the entire nation has to play due role along with the efforts of the government in eradicating the scourge of corruption. He said that the NAB department has come forward as a beacon of hope in the eradication of corruption. He said that the violation of financial regulations and misuse of powers fall under the category of corruption.

Apart from speech competitions among the students, essay writing competition and awareness walk were also organized in which a large number of students from Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur divisions participated.