Enforcement of local govt act to improve service delivery

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) -:The working domain of local Public Health Engineering (PHE) has been revised following enforcement of local government act while a process of reforms was also in progress to improve service delivery at local level here.

XEN Atta-ullah Shah said the department's working domain was revised during past tenure of Commissioner Imran Skindar,and they were implementing development schemes at rural areas only through the respective parliamentarians.

To a question,he said they were working with the development project proposed by MNA Zain Qureshi for PP-218 costing Rs 5 million for fixing tough tiles and pavement etc where needed.

When contacted local Commissioner office sources stated that seeking reports by the PHE's provincial secretary was 'a regular course of procedure'. He added and said that working domains of all district departments and their development performance were being reviewed at the provincial level.