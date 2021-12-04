UrduPoint.com

Enforcement Of New Traffic Fines Rates From Next Month: Jhagra

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 05:50 PM

KP Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra Saturday said that the new rates of traffic fines will be enforced from next month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra Saturday said that the new rates of traffic fines will be enforced from next month.

He was talking to the Director General (DG) Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) and SSP Traffic Police during his visit to busy traffic junction of the city.

The provincial minister inspected the double-carrier road from Chamkani to Karkhano Market.

He inspected traffic flow at all squares on the route. He also met the general public and collected their opinion about the resolution of the traffic problems.

On this occasion, he appreciated the installation of the new cat-eyes on the road and said that all stakeholders have joined hands for the resolution of the traffic like grave problem.

He further said that recommendations for the resolution of the traffic problems have been prepared and would be implemented soon.

More Stories From Pakistan

