Enforcement of Punjab Domestic Workers Act 2019 revolutionary step of govt: Minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) ::Punjab Minister for Labour & Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan on Tuesday said that enforcement of Punjab Domestic Workers Act 2019 was a revolutionary step of present government which would provide social protection to the domestic workers.

He stated this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of registration of domestic workers held at local Banquet Hall at Jaranwala road.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Labour Shakeel Shahid, MPAs Latif Nazar, Mian Waris Aziz, Commissioner Social Security Punjab Saqib Manan, Divisional Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti ADC Finance Asima Ejaz Cheema, ACG Musawar Niazi, SP Tariq Sukhera, President FCCI Syed Zial Alamdar Hussain, Directors Social Security North, East & West Muhammad Hassaan, Sardar Shehzad, Ihsanul Haq, Director Labour Malik Munawar Awan, labour leaders Latif Ansari, Aslam Wafa and others were present on the occasion. The ceremony was attended by a large number of men and women domestic workers.

The minister said that registration of domestic workers was being initiated in Faisalabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan districts in first phase and the scope of this Act would be expanded in throughout Punjab province in near future.

He said the law would protect the rights of the domestic workers and they would have facilities like other workers including health cover. He said that the health screening of the registered domestic workers would be carried out besides administering the vaccine to avoid epidemic diseases.

He asked the industrialists, traders and business community for extending cooperation for the proper implementation of this Act and motivated the citizens for getting their domestic workers registered with social security for the protection of rights of employees and employers.

The minister said the incumbent government was giving special attention on the betterment and welfare of the workers as they were playing vibrant role in the development of national economy.

He said that various reforms would be made in worker welfare funds and payment of minimum wages would be ensured through legislation. He said that the working of the Labour department would be improved through automation and no corruption would be tolerated.

Responding to a question of media persons, the Labour Minister Ansar Majeed Khan said that the incidents of violence of domestic workers would be controlled through the Punjab Domestic Workers Act. He cleared that no one was above the law and stern legal action would be taken against the accused of violence on domestic workers.

Commissioner Social Security Punjab Saqib Manan highlighted the salient features of the Punjab Domestic Workers Act and said that the process of registration of domestic workers had been made simple and easier and registration could be made through Android mobile Application.

He informed that as per the survey report about 675,000 domestic workers were working in Punjab. He said that the employment of the domestic workers could be regulated to get their legal rights secured.

He informed that this Act prohibited child labour under 15 years, bounded labour, forced labour and discrimination besides regulating the manner of employment, leaves, holidays, maternity leave and wages of daily wages workers to bring them at par with other former sector workers.

He added that this Act also provided the mechanism of disputes resolution. He said that 1217 domestic workers had been registered till now and this number would be raised up to 50,000 by the next month.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Shakeel Shahid said that various steps were being taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar for bringing prosperity in the lives of workers. He said the present government had taken lead to pass the Punjab Domestic Workers Act for the registration of domestic workers.

Divisional Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti said that the forced labour could not be imagined in the civilized society. He said that pace of social development could be accelerated through the laws of protection of workers' rights.

The camps for registration of domestic workers were set up on this occasion and necessary information was also delivered relating to the process of registration and salient features of Punjab Domestic Workers Act.