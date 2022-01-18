(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday said that the 'Engage Africa' policy of the incumbent government, based on forging economic ties, had infused a new dynamic in Pakistan's historic bonds with the Continent.

The foreign minister, who held a telephone conversation with Suzi Carla Barbosa, the Foreign Minister of Guinea-Bissau, expressed the confidence that these relations would continue to maintain their upward trajectory in the days ahead.

The foreign minister underscored the great importance that Pakistan accorded to further strengthening its cordial relations with Africa, in general, and West Africa including Guinea-Bissau, in particular.

Expressing satisfaction at the traditionally cordial and cooperative ties between Pakistan and Guinea-Bissau, the foreign minister affirmed his commitment towards building mutually beneficial partnerships, in particular, in the economic, social and trade domains.

The two foreign ministers also reviewed their existing cooperation at the multilateral fora and reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthen it.