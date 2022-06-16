UrduPoint.com

Engagement With U.S., India Significant Amid Geopolitical Scenario: Bilawal Bhutto

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Engagement with U.S., India significant amid geopolitical scenario: Bilawal Bhutto

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said engagement with other countries including India and the United States was important for Pakistan in view of the emerging geopolitical developments.

"An internationally isolated or disengaged Pakistan cannot achieve the goals of development and prosperity," he said here at an event held at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI).

The foreign minister said Pakistan could act as a bridge among international powers.

FM Bhutto emphasized an "informed and humble" foreign policy for Pakistan and said the existing "perceived notion of hyper-nationalism and hyper-patriotism" needed a change in the interest of the people.

He said recently, Pakistan went down on an "unhealthy path" of disconnect with other countries that directly put a negative impact not only on the country's foreign and strategic policy but also on the economy and lives of average Pakistanis.

"With a political conduct, our foreign policy requires all of us to rethink where we stand in the world today," he said.

He said the government despite the difficult circumstances was effectively dealing with the challenges at diplomatic, foreign and economic levels to benefit the people of the country.

The foreign minister said Pakistani expatriates were well-positioned in the other countries and had the potential to strengthen relations at the people-to-people level.

He mentioned that the relationship with the U.S. had usually been looked at through the security lens, however, he said, potential existed in strengthening the public domain as well.

"If we engage with other States including the U.

S., we can not only put across our point of view but also provide economic opportunities to our people besides contributing to reduced tension on the world stage," he said.

In India, he said the illegal steps such as August 2019 could not be taken lightly that undermined the internationally recognized status of Jammu and Kashmir.

He termed it a "significant assault" on the rights of Kashmiris and said such important issues needed to be the cornerstone of conversations.

He mentioned the Delimitation Commission and also the Islamophobic remarks by an Indian political party member, however, said the scope of economic engagement existed even between China and the US had conflicts of interest on various matters.

"With an economic integration between Pakistan and India, neither State would be in a position to take an extreme stance," he said.

However, he said, "cutting one's nose to spite their face" could not be a prudent option.

He suggested that engagement with Indian media and the public could better help advance Pakistan's point of view.

FM Bhutto also stressed engagement with China, India, Iran, and Afghanistan amid global geopolitics.

"We need to see these challenges as an opportunity. Engagement is the answer," he said.

He said the Ukraine-Russia conflict was affecting the world including Pakistan and called the need for promoting economic diplomacy among countries amid the challenges of the pandemic, climate change, and inflation.

Pakistani youth, he said, was blessed with intellectual capabilities and stressed the need for creating opportunities for them in all fields of life.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Islamabad World Iran China Jammu United States August 2019 Media Event All Government

Recent Stories

Federal Government Ministers push traders to close ..

Federal Government Ministers push traders to close down markets early

1 hour ago
 IHC commands the NA secretary to come up with a re ..

IHC commands the NA secretary to come up with a report for Shireen Mazari’s ar ..

2 hours ago
 Berlin Film Festival will feature ‘Javed Iqbal: ..

Berlin Film Festival will feature ‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial K ..

3 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker driver who saved countless li ..

4 hours ago
 Lahore Qalandars gift a brand new car to their ski ..

Lahore Qalandars gift a brand new car to their skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.