Engine collides a rakshaw, several injured in Sukkur

An engine collided with a rakshaw at Pyaro Wah, near Rohri railway on Tuesday claiming several people injured

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :An engine collided with a rakshaw at Pyaro Wah, near Rohri railway on Tuesday claiming several people injured.

According to Railway authorities, an engine was moving to Mirpur Mathelo from Rohri when it collided with a passenger rakshaw near Rohri, Sukkur district carrying several passengers at Pyaro Wah.

Edhi ambulances reached the spot of the incident in order to shift the injured to DHQ Sukkur and Rohri taluka hospital for medical treatment.