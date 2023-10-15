Open Menu

Engine Driver Injured As Train Crashes With Dumper In Tarnol

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Engine driver injured as train crashes with dumper in Tarnol

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) An engine driver of a train was injured in a collision with a dumper truck near Tarnol a small town of Islamabad city on

early Sunday morning.

According to details, the train's driver was injured after it derailed from the railway lines following the mishap, a private

news channel.

The train was coming from Multan to Rawalpindi.

Receiving the information about the accident, the security personnel arrived at the scene and launched the rescue process.

Moreover, assistance from a crane was also taken for early clearance of the area.

