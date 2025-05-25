Engine oil with Rs140 million looted from truck on M9 Motorway

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) A truck shipping a consignment of mobil oil, worth around Rs140 million, from Karachi to Faisalabad was looted by robbers on the M9 Motorway in Lunikot area of Jamshoro district on Sunday.

According to the Lunikot police, which registered an FIR on the complaint of the driver Kalamuddin Khan, the robbers came in a car, intercepted the truck and held its driver and cleaner hostage at gunpoint.

The complainant told the police that he and the cleaner Ikramuddin Khan, who is his elder brother, were blindfolded and their hands were tied with a rope, adding that the robbers later moved them in the cabin's rear part.He added that the truck travelled for some hours after which both of the brothers were left along with the truck near Bhit Shah in Matiari district.

The driver said when they managed to untie themselves and checked the container they found it empty.According to Khan, the truck started its journey from the depot of an oil company in Karachi and that it was shipping 21,300 liters of oil.

The driver and the cleaner later reached the Lunikot police station where they registered their FIR.The robbery of mobil oil happens to be the second such incident on the motorway in 2 days.Earlier, a truck transporting medicines worth around Rs 33 million from Karachi to Rawalpindi was also looted in an identical way on May 24.