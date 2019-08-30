UrduPoint.com
Engine, Three Bogies Of Rehman Baba Express Derailed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 09:10 AM

Engine, three bogies of Rehman Baba Express derailed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The engine and three bogies of Rehman Baba Express derailed in Toba Tek Singh on early Friday morning.

According to Rescue police, the train was going to Karachi from Peshawar when its engine and three bogies were derailed in Toba Tek Singh, injuring at least 12 passengers.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospital, Rescue police informed.

A Pakistan Railway spokesperson informed that the accident occurred due to brake failure.

He also informed that work to clear the railway track has been started and will be completed soon.

