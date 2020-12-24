Engineer Aamir condoles demise of Dr. Nadeem

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Secretary for National Security Division, Engineer Aamir Hasan Thursday expressed deep sorrow and grief on the demise of Managing Director Printing Corporation of Pakistan Dr. Nadeem Shafieque Malik.

In a message of condolence, he said, Dr. Nadeem Shafieque Malik was my batch-mate and a noble soul, who had also served as Secretary National Heritage and Acting Secretary to the President besides performing other important assignments.

Engineer Aamir Hassan while paying glowing tributes, said that Dr.

Nadeem was the author of more than 100 books on Quaid e Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

"He worked tirelessly for the promotion of Ideology of Pakistan, thoughts and vision of the founding fathers," he said.

Aamir Hasan said his contributions in this respect would be long remembered and appreciated. He prayed that may ALLAH Almighty rest his soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.