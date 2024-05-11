Engineer Amir Muqam Chairs Meeting On GB Development, Security
Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2024 | 12:00 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) A high-level meeting was held in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) under the chairmanship of Federal Minister Engineer Amir Muqam to discuss development projects and the law and order situation in the region.
The meeting was attended by relevant senior officials, including Federal Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik, Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Abrar Ahmed Mirza, Inspector General Police Afzal Mahmood Butt, Additional Chief Secretary GB Captain (R) Mushtaq Ahmed, MNA Muhammad Idris, and others.
During the meeting, the Additional Chief Secretary briefed about the development projects initiated by the federal government in GB, while the IG Police briefed about the law and order situation in the region.
