Open Menu

Engineer Amir Muqam Chairs Meeting On GB Development, Security

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Engineer Amir Muqam Chairs meeting on GB development, security

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) A high-level meeting was held in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) under the chairmanship of Federal Minister Engineer Amir Muqam to discuss development projects and the law and order situation in the region.

 

The meeting was attended by relevant senior officials, including Federal Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik, Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Abrar Ahmed Mirza, Inspector General Police Afzal Mahmood Butt, Additional Chief Secretary GB Captain (R) Mushtaq Ahmed, MNA Muhammad Idris, and others. 

During the meeting, the Additional Chief Secretary briefed about the development projects initiated by the federal government in GB, while the IG Police briefed about the law and order situation in the region.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Amir Muqam Government

Recent Stories

Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

1 hour ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

2 hours ago
 World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

4 hours ago
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and ec ..

Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health

5 hours ago
 3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

13 hours ago
 Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

13 hours ago
 Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as ..

Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as Punjab Governor

13 hours ago
 DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbel ..

DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela

14 hours ago
 Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecom ..

Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan