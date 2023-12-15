Open Menu

Engineer Amir Takes Charge As FESCO Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Engineer Muhammad Amir has taken over the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023)

Earlier he was performing his duties as Director General MIRAD.

FESCO spokesman said here on Friday that after completing his B.Sc. Engineering, Muhammad Amir started his professional service in FESCO as Assistant Director (Design) in 1995.

Later he worked as SDO (Operations), Assistant Manager (Distribution Control Center) in various Sub Divisions of FESCO, Deputy Manager (Planning), Executive Engineer Operation, XEN O&M, Deputy Director (Protection) GSO, Director Planning and Chief Engineer Customer Services.

In 2023 he was promoted to Chief Engineer Customer Services.

He has extensive experience in Distribution, Operation, Planning & Development, GSO, M&T, Customer Services, DCC, S&I and management. He is one of the most experienced and competent Engineer in the power sector.

Earlier, FESCO board of Directors unanimously approved the appointment of Engineer Muhammad Amir as Chief Executive FESCO.

