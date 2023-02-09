Engineer Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan assumes charge of MD NTDC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Engineer Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan on Thursday assumed the charge of Managing Director of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC).

The federal government has appointed Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan as Managing Director of NTDC.

In this regard, the Federal Cabinet approved the summary submitted by the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), said a press release.

A formal notification for the appointment of Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan was issued.

Engr.Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan completed his BSc in Electrical Engineering from the University of Engineering & Technology Lahore, MSc in Electrical Engineering from the University of Wollongong Australia and PhD.

from Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) Australia.

He has an extensive service experience of over 30 years in the power sector, including NTDC, on key appointments i.e.

Deputy Managing Director (AD&M), GM (Project Delivery / GSC) North, GM (Technical), GM (TSG) and GM (AM) South.

He has also served as CEO (FESCO), CEO (IESCO), Chief Operating Officer (Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park) and CEO (AEDB).

It is pertinent to note that he had remained Managing Director NTDC as a stop-gap arrangement for six months.