Engineer Ihtasham Javed Elected FCCI President Uncontested

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 06:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Engineer Ihtasham Javed has been elected uncontested president of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry(FCCI) for the year 2020-21.

Senior member of the FCCI Election Commission, Mian Aftab Ahmed, declaring unofficial results here on Friday, said that Ihtasham had filed nomination papers for the slot of president, Chaudhry Talat Mahmood for senior vice-president and Ayub Aslam Manj for vice-president.

After scrutiny, their papers were found correct, he said adding as only three nomination papers, one against each office, were received, therefore no polling would be held on Sept 19, 2020.

However, the official announcement about election of these candidates would be made during annual general meeting (AGM) of the FCCI on Sept 30, 2020, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

