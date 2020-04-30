Engineer Jabbar Khan assumes charge as CEO PESCO

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Engineer Mohammad Jabbar Khan has assumed charge as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and has started discharging his official responsibilities, said a news release issued here Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he vowed to utilize all his energies for the betterment of Pesco and for the removal of public grievances.

Engineer Mohammad Jabbar Khan belongs to an educated family of Gilgat-Baltistan. He graduated from University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar in 1985-86 and he did his MBA (HR).

He joined Wapda in 1987 and had served as Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Executive Engineer (XEN) and Superintendent Engineer (SE) in Wapda in different parts of the country.

Keeping in view his transparent career, outstanding performance, academic qualifications and professional zeal, he has been posted as Chief Executive Officer and has started discharging his official responsibilities.

Engineer Mohammad Jabbar Khan on the assumption of the office has shown his determination to work with full dedication and in the best interest of company for which he asked for the cooperation of the company's employees and the public simultaneously.

He directed the PESCO officers and officials to work for the betterment of the company and make all out efforts to reduce the line losses and enhance its recovery so that the company could be put on the track of success and prosperity.

He directed PESCO employees to facilitate the valuable consumers of PESCO at their doorsteps with the specific reference to the current holy month of Ramazan.

His predecessor Engineer Dr Mohammad Amjad Khan has been retired.