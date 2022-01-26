Engineer Kamran Rashid appointed as District Emergency Officer, Rwp

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Director General, Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue 1122), Dr. Rizwan Naseer has appointed Engineer Kamran Rashid as District Emergency Officer, Rawalpindi.

Earlier, Engineer Kamran Rashid was performing his duties as District Emergency Officer in Attock District.

After taking charge of the post, Kamran Rasheed was welcomed by all the in-charges of Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi.

Kamran Rasheed while addressing the rescue officers and personnel on the occasion said that Rescue 1122 was an organization that reaches out to help people in distress so it should be ensured that the timely services of Rescue 1122 would be available to the people at their doorstep.