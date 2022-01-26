UrduPoint.com

Engineer Kamran Rashid Appointed As District Emergency Officer, Rwp

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2022 | 09:40 PM

Engineer Kamran Rashid appointed as District Emergency Officer, Rwp

Director General, Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue 1122), Dr. Rizwan Naseer has appointed Engineer Kamran Rashid as District Emergency Officer, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Director General, Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue 1122), Dr. Rizwan Naseer has appointed Engineer Kamran Rashid as District Emergency Officer, Rawalpindi.

Earlier, Engineer Kamran Rashid was performing his duties as District Emergency Officer in Attock District.

After taking charge of the post, Kamran Rasheed was welcomed by all the in-charges of Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi.

Kamran Rasheed while addressing the rescue officers and personnel on the occasion said that Rescue 1122 was an organization that reaches out to help people in distress so it should be ensured that the timely services of Rescue 1122 would be available to the people at their doorstep.

Related Topics

Punjab Rashid Rawalpindi Attock Rescue 1122 Post All

Recent Stories

Brent Crude Tops $90 Per Barrel First Time Since 2 ..

Brent Crude Tops $90 Per Barrel First Time Since 2014

3 minutes ago
 Polish President Convenes Security Council Meeting ..

Polish President Convenes Security Council Meeting on Friday to Discuss Regional ..

3 minutes ago
 HESCO officials visit Liaquat colony, defaulters' ..

HESCO officials visit Liaquat colony, defaulters' connections severed

3 minutes ago
 EPA holds public hearing of NHA's 4-lane flyover a ..

EPA holds public hearing of NHA's 4-lane flyover at Bara Kahu

3 minutes ago
 Delegation of railway employees calls on Governor ..

Delegation of railway employees calls on Governor Balochistan

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Smart Police Stations welcome 58,000 visitor ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations welcome 58,000 visitors, 42 delegates at Expo 2020

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>