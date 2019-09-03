Engineer Saeed to continue as PD Warsak Canal System

UrduPoint.com
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The provincial government has transferred Engineer Saeed-ur-Rehman (BS-20) Project Director, Remodeling of Warsak Canal System for Peshawar and posted him as Director General, Small Dams (BS-20), Irrigation Department against the vacant post, for actualization of his promotion, for one day and then allowed him to continue work as Project Director, Remodeling of Warsak Canal System for Peshawar, till further orders, said a notification issued here on Tuesday.

