Engineer Sajid Baloch Posted As Secretary Science, Technology
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Engineer Sajid Baloch, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, has been posted as the Secretary, Science and Technology Division, a government's notification said.
Sajid Baloch, an officer of the PAS 23rd CTP, served as the Special Secretary, Cabinet Division and looked after the matters relating to the Federal Cabinet, Regulatory Authorities etc.
He has three decades of experience in the public sector and development sector, including seven years in United Nations.
He has a good reputation as a competent, honest, public-friendly officer and a good administrator.
He holds a Master's Degree in Development & Environment from Kings College London, and Electrical Engineering from NED University.
He is a British Chevening scholar. He possesses extensive experience in governance, education, climate change, technology, TVET Skills, poverty, policy, law, gender, international /donors liaison and project management.
Sajid Baloch has served as Executive Director (CEO), National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Ministry of Education producing 100,000 skilled youth.
Previously, he served as Registrar, Islamabad High Court. He has held appointments as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Finance, and Director General, BISP (Benazir Income Support Programme) (social safety).
Sajid Baloch served with distinction as Deputy Permanent Delegate of Pakistan to UNESCO in Paris, including a Member of Governing Executive board of UNESCO responsible for the coordination & programmes of UNESCO, and he was a key member of the 12 member drafting group of Global Development SDG-4-Education Agenda 2030. He also served as DG Education managing 13000 schools and 5,00,000 students.
Baloch also served in UNDP and UNOPS for 4 years as Head of GSP programme, and 3 of his governance projects won international awards. He also served as the Director Development, Finance, Excise, Agriculture, Labour and Registrar of Firms & NGOs, in the Islamabad Administration. He also served as the Deputy Commissioner of four districts.
