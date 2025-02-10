Engineer Yousuf shah takes charge of QESCO

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Engineer Yousuf Shah Khan has officially taken charge of QESCO as CEO after the approval by board of Directors, he has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO).

Before assuming charge QESCO, Engineer Yousuf Shah Khan served as Chief Engineer (Technical). Additionally, he has also served in Pakistan Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and other Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCO) in the country.

With over 3 decades of experience in the energy sector, Engineer Yousuf Shah Khan, Completed his Electrical Engineering Degree in 1990 from NED University of Engineering & Technology Karachi and subsequently in 1991, he started his career as Junior Engineer in Pakistan Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA).

During his tenure, he represented various companies in numerous workshops related to the engineering sector within the country and also served his duties in different districts of Balochistan Province.

After taking the reign of QESCO, Engr. Yousuf Shah Khan said that he is honored to take on this role at QESCO, a company with a rich history and a vital mission to provide electricity to its valued consumers and for this purpose it is necessary that we should work together to improve the performance of the Company.

He said that as we move forward, he is committed to continue his efforts for enhancing customer experience and embracing new technologies that will lead us into the future of energy as a electric supply company.

He said that his aim is to focus on improving company’s image, boosting recovery, reducing administrative, technical and commercial losses (AT&C).

It is pertinent to mention here that Engr Shafqat Ali was working as CEO QESCO, who retired from his service on 10 February 2025 (Monday). After which Engineer Yousuf Shah Khan took the charge of New Chief Executive Officer of QESCO.