Open Menu

Engineer Yousuf Shah Takes Charge Of QESCO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2025 | 07:41 PM

Engineer Yousuf shah takes charge of QESCO

Engineer Yousuf Shah Khan has officially taken charge of QESCO as CEO after the approval by Board of Directors, he has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Engineer Yousuf Shah Khan has officially taken charge of QESCO as CEO after the approval by board of Directors, he has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO).

Before assuming charge QESCO, Engineer Yousuf Shah Khan served as Chief Engineer (Technical). Additionally, he has also served in Pakistan Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and other Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCO) in the country.

With over 3 decades of experience in the energy sector, Engineer Yousuf Shah Khan, Completed his Electrical Engineering Degree in 1990 from NED University of Engineering & Technology Karachi and subsequently in 1991, he started his career as Junior Engineer in Pakistan Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA).

During his tenure, he represented various companies in numerous workshops related to the engineering sector within the country and also served his duties in different districts of Balochistan Province.

After taking the reign of QESCO, Engr. Yousuf Shah Khan said that he is honored to take on this role at QESCO, a company with a rich history and a vital mission to provide electricity to its valued consumers and for this purpose it is necessary that we should work together to improve the performance of the Company.

He said that as we move forward, he is committed to continue his efforts for enhancing customer experience and embracing new technologies that will lead us into the future of energy as a electric supply company.

He said that his aim is to focus on improving company’s image, boosting recovery, reducing administrative, technical and commercial losses (AT&C).

It is pertinent to mention here that Engr Shafqat Ali was working as CEO QESCO, who retired from his service on 10 February 2025 (Monday). After which Engineer Yousuf Shah Khan took the charge of New Chief Executive Officer of QESCO.

Recent Stories

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Pakistan Embass ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Pakistan Embassy, Beijing

11 seconds ago
 Hyderabad Law College hosts second lecture on care ..

Hyderabad Law College hosts second lecture on career counseling

13 seconds ago
 Foreign investors to be provided all possible faci ..

Foreign investors to be provided all possible facilities under SIFC: Governor Te ..

14 seconds ago
 Uzma Kardar inspected NID campaign

Uzma Kardar inspected NID campaign

16 seconds ago
 Nawaz, Maryam meet party MPAs

Nawaz, Maryam meet party MPAs

17 seconds ago
 DPM Dar, Saudi FM agree to convene extraordinary O ..

DPM Dar, Saudi FM agree to convene extraordinary OIC meeting of FMs on Gaza

2 minutes ago
MNSUA opens tower to measure gasses exchange betwe ..

MNSUA opens tower to measure gasses exchange between atmosphere, land surface

4 minutes ago
 Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 presented i ..

Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 presented in National Assembly

4 minutes ago
 Efforts being made to provide maximum benefits to ..

Efforts being made to provide maximum benefits to farmers: Minister Kirmani

2 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara takes notice of elderly citizen’s ass ..

DIG Hazara takes notice of elderly citizen’s assault, suspends police officer

6 minutes ago
 Health Advisor meets protesting employees, issues ..

Health Advisor meets protesting employees, issues directive for problem resoluti ..

4 minutes ago
 Health Advisor directs for providing zinc, ORS for ..

Health Advisor directs for providing zinc, ORS for treatment of childhood diarrh ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan