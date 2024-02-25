Engineering Community To Have State-of-the-art `Engineers Complex’ Soon
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has planned to establish the first-ever Engineers Complex in Karachi with state-of-the-art facilities to prepare the engineering community to cope with the modern-day challenges.
“PEC has purchased 11.4 acres of land in DHA city for the establishment of Engineers complex which will comprise of IT Tower, Engineering Academy, Engineers Club and PEC offices”, an official source informed.
The establishment of the Engineers Complex was a long-held dream of the engineering community and would help provide a state-of-the-art academy and residence besides other opportunities to the engineering community, the source said.
The establishment of this complex will also help the engineering community play their role in addressing economic challenges being faced by the country and transform its role to meet modern requirements.
The engineering community has acknowledged the efforts of Engr. M Najeeb Haroon, Chairman PEC, Engr Mukhtar Sheikh Vice Chairman Sindh PEC and Engr Arif Osmani who have played a key role in acquiring this land.
They have also thanked the management committee for giving the approval and allocating the required funds for the project.
The PEC Complex in DHA city holds immense promise for the engineering community, housing the prestigious Pakistan Academy of Engineering, IT Tower and the offices of PEC.
The launching ceremony for the establishment of the Engineering Complex was held recently.
The ceremony was attended by Engr Nasir Majeed Lt Gen (R) Moazam Brig Sohail Administrator DHA City Engr Dr Nasir Khan, Registrar PEC Governing Body members Engr Mohsin Ali Khan Engr Dr S Raghib Abbas Shah Engr Yousaf Qaim khani Engr Abdul Rehman Shaikh Engr Saleem jat Engr Farhat Adil Engr Sohail Bashir Engr Aneel Kumar Engr Khadija Quershi Engr Mir Masood Rashid Adviser to Chairman and a large number of engineering elite including prominent consultants and constructors.
