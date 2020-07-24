Engineering education advancing fast :MAJU Faculty members

Engineering education is advancing very fast, new technology is emerging every day, so that realizing the importance of technology, we have included it in electrical engineering curriculum as an elective subject

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 )

This was stated by participants of a meeting of Board of Studies (BOS), Muhammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) Karachi, said a statement on Thursday.

He said that like other Universities of the country, we are also focusing more attention to Artificial Intelligence, (AI) Robotics and internet of Things (IOT) at our University.

The board members from MAJU who attended the meeting were included Prof. Dr. Kamran Azim, Dr. Ghazanfer Munir, Dr. Rizwan Ul Hassan, Noman Hafeez Ansari, Faizan Javaid, Zeba Imran and Director, QEC Dr. Areeb Ahmed. External members Dr. Muhammad Faisal Khan, Dr. Hashim Raza Khan and Dr. Imran Naeem joined the meeting online.