Engineering & Healthcare Show: Several Foreign Delegations Meet Secretary On 2nd Day

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023 | 07:17 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ):Several foreign trade delegations met Special Secretary Ministry of Commerce Dr Ahmed Mujtaba Memon, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan Chief Executive Zubair Motiwala, TDAP Secretary Dr Fareed Iqbal Qureshi on the second day of the 'Engineering and Healthcare Show (EHCS) 2023', here on Friday.

The delegations hailed from Uganda, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Afghanistan, Niger, Djibouti, Ghana, Rwanda, Cote D Ivoire,China/ Hong Kong, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Sudan, Kazakhstan, Egypt, Tanzania, Gambia, Tajikistan, and Algeria, and they discussed special bilateral trade challenges and opportunities, and how the same could be addressed in order to enhance trade with Pakistan.

The show continued its momentum on the second day with buyers and sellers' interaction on the exhibition floor, whereas 820 B2B (business to business) meetings were conducted, followed by foreign delegates coordinated site visits with counterpart businesses exhibiting at EHCS.

An inaugural dinner was also hosted for the foreign delegates at the Governor's House,on the evening of Feb 23, wherein the guest of honor Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Commerce Malik Raza Rabbani Khar commended the TDAP efforts for promotion of the engineering and healthcare industry of Pakistan globally. The distinguished foreign guests and local exhibitors appreciated the arrangements and the opportunity for cultural exchange, adding that the hospitality of the Pakistanis had won their hearts.

Ten memorandums of understanding (MoUs) materialised between the pharma sector and delegates from Zimbabwe, Kenya and Nigeria. Whereas one MoU was signed between Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Kenyan National Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Kenya is currently importing tools, implements, cutlery of base metal from Pakistan and further diversification in the trade basket of the two countries could result from exhibitions like the EHCS.

