UrduPoint.com

Engineering, IT Students Of Islamia University Of Bahawalpur To Get Job Opportunities Under PAEAI Consortium

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Engineering, IT students of Islamia University of Bahawalpur to get job opportunities under PAEAI consortium

The Pakistan Academy of Engineering Artificial Intelligence Consortium will provide job opportunities to engineering and IT students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) in the global job market

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan academy of Engineering Artificial Intelligence Consortium will provide job opportunities to engineering and IT students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) in the global job market.

In this regard, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the two institutions. IUB Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob and Executive Secretary Engr. Brig. Naseem Akhtar Khan signed the agreement in an online meeting on behalf of their respective institutions.

In his message on the occasion, Musharraf Z Khan FCA said that Pakistan Academy of the collaboration of Engineering Artificial Intelligence Consortium with the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for manpower development will provide immense opportunities in the global market for these students in the field of Information Technology especially Artificial Intelligence.

Pakistan Academy of Engineering Artificial Intelligence Vision 2025, Made in Pakistan, a symbol of quality and dignity, aims to turn Pakistani students into the world's best artificial intelligence experts.

The agreement with the IUB will be a milestone in the progress of this vision and a game changer for Pakistani youth. The IUB Vice Chancellor said that the agreement was a testament to the extraordinary development and guarantee of high quality education of the IUB and a testament to the qualifications and capabilities of our graduates.

This platform will give our graduates access to the world's IT and engineering industry and will help Pakistan to better position itself in the global competitive race. The Pakistan Academy of Engineering Artificial Intelligence Consortium will also provide job internships and training to the students of the IUB so that our graduates can see the best performance in the global market. In this regard, the IUB's Directorate of International Links, Directorate of Career Counseling and Directorate of IT will play its role in providing, selecting and training graduates. Dr. Masood from Australia, Dr. Zubairy from USA, and Brig. Dr. Naseem Akhtar A Khan from Karachi participated in this event through online sources.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan USA World Pervez Musharraf Technology Australia Education Job Progress Z Khan IUB Market Event From Agreement Industry Best Race

Recent Stories

PM approves 15 per cent increase in govt employees ..

PM approves 15 per cent increase in govt employees' salaries

9 seconds ago
 Finance Minister presents budget with total outlay ..

Finance Minister presents budget with total outlay of Rs9502b for year 2022-23

6 minutes ago
 UK delegation from Department of Health and Social ..

UK delegation from Department of Health and Social Care paid visits at UVAS Ravi ..

31 minutes ago
 You Name It, You Get It! vivo X80 Ticks All Items ..

You Name It, You Get It! vivo X80 Ticks All Items on The Checklist

41 minutes ago
 Sindh Assembly to meet on Monday

Sindh Assembly to meet on Monday

44 seconds ago
 KP assembly unanimously adopts resolution to conde ..

KP assembly unanimously adopts resolution to condemn Indian parliamentarians' bl ..

47 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.