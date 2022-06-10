Engineering, IT students of Islamia University of Bahawalpur to get job opportunities under PAEAI consortium

The Pakistan Academy of Engineering Artificial Intelligence Consortium will provide job opportunities to engineering and IT students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) in the global job market

In this regard, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the two institutions. IUB Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob and Executive Secretary Engr. Brig. Naseem Akhtar Khan signed the agreement in an online meeting on behalf of their respective institutions.

In his message on the occasion, Musharraf Z Khan FCA said that Pakistan Academy of the collaboration of Engineering Artificial Intelligence Consortium with the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for manpower development will provide immense opportunities in the global market for these students in the field of Information Technology especially Artificial Intelligence.

Pakistan Academy of Engineering Artificial Intelligence Vision 2025, Made in Pakistan, a symbol of quality and dignity, aims to turn Pakistani students into the world's best artificial intelligence experts.

The agreement with the IUB will be a milestone in the progress of this vision and a game changer for Pakistani youth. The IUB Vice Chancellor said that the agreement was a testament to the extraordinary development and guarantee of high quality education of the IUB and a testament to the qualifications and capabilities of our graduates.

This platform will give our graduates access to the world's IT and engineering industry and will help Pakistan to better position itself in the global competitive race. The Pakistan Academy of Engineering Artificial Intelligence Consortium will also provide job internships and training to the students of the IUB so that our graduates can see the best performance in the global market. In this regard, the IUB's Directorate of International Links, Directorate of Career Counseling and Directorate of IT will play its role in providing, selecting and training graduates. Dr. Masood from Australia, Dr. Zubairy from USA, and Brig. Dr. Naseem Akhtar A Khan from Karachi participated in this event through online sources.