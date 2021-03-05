UrduPoint.com
Engineering Students Can Apply For PEC Need-cum-Merit-based Scholarships Till March 10

Umer Jamshaid 50 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 12:37 PM

March 10 will be the last date for the students from under-privileged areas of the country to apply for Need-cum-merit-based scholarships to pursue engineering education and play their vibrant role in the development of the country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :March 10 will be the last date for the students from under-privileged areas of the country to apply for Need-cum-merit-based scholarships to pursue engineering education and play their vibrant role in the development of the country.

The scholarships were announced by Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) to provide an opportunity to needy students from backward areas of the country enabling them as pride and proud engineers with desired competence and skills in public sector leading Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) as per the need of industry to play due role in socioeconomic development in society.

According to an official of the PEC, under this scheme, 500 scholarships will be awarded in a cycle of four years (125 per year) to the students having the domicile of under-privileged areas, particularly from Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Tribal Areas, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Punjab.

The amount of scholarship will be Rs100,000/-per year to cover partially the tuition fee, living expenses and books expenditures, the official said.

The respective HEI, where student has secured admission in Fall-2020, may also extend additional support to their selected students (financial or in-kind) as partner to PEC initiative.

About the eligibility criteria, the official said, the student must had secured admission in PEC accredited/approved undergraduate engineering programmes (enlisted on PEC website).

The student must complete the application in all respects and submit through the respective university at the address Secretary/Registrar, PEC Head Office at Ataturk Avenue. Email scholarship@PEC.org.pk; web: www.pec.org.pk/scholarhsip.aspx. Phone no: 051-2276225/2829311; UAN (051) 111-111-732.

The scrutiny and assessment will be carried out by PEC Scholarship Committee in consultation with the respective HEIs for the award of scholarship as per the approved criteria, the official conveyed.

