Engineers association demands one-year income, expenditure record from HDA

The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Diploma Engineers Association has sought details of the revenue generation and expenditure of HDA and its subsidiaries during the past year

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Diploma Engineers Association has sought details of the revenue generation and expenditure of HDA and its subsidiaries during the past year.

In a letter addressed to the Secretary HDA here on Monday, the association's Vice Chairman Abdul Rab demanded that the record of income and expenditure starting from September 10, 2022, should be provided to the association.

He stated that he was demanding the desired record on the basis of the provisions of the Sindh Freedom of Information Act.

He lamented that the workers of HDA and WASA had not been paid their salaries and pensions for the last 8 to 9 months, which had pushed their families into abject poverty.