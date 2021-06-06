Engineers demand of Technical Allowance in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) : Jun 06 (APP):The Core Committee of Engineers serving in the public sector universities in Azad Jammu Kashmir have announced to boycott all the academic as well as administrative services by June 08 this year in case of non-acceptance of their long-stand demand for grant of technical allowance to all the PEC-registered engineers serving in the public sector institutions including the academic bodies in AJK State.

This was unanimously announced by a protest rally of academic and administrative engineers serving in the State-run Mirpur University of Science & Technology at the City campus here Saturday.

The protest rally by the Engineering faculty of the State-run Mirpur University of Science & Technology was staged to demand the higher authorities for early delivery of due technical allowance to all the PEC-registered engineers serving in the public-sector universities in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Addressing a protest rally of the registered engineers affiliated with the state run Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST) here on Saturday, speakers appealed to the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan, who was also the Chancellor of all the five public-sector Universities in Azad Jammu Kashmir to order for grant of the due technical allowance at par with all four provinces of Pakistan, who have recently approved 1.5 time technical allowance in favor of all the registered engineers with PEC and holding sanctioned positions for Engineers, he underlined.

Speakers contended that in Azad Jammu Kashmir all the public-sector Universities, were pretending the lack of financial resources, deliberately lingering on the grant of same allowance to faculty and administrative Engineers serving in five varsities of AJK.

"The Engineers of MUST, in conjunction with those of University of AJ&K, Kotli University, University of Poonch and Women University Bagh requested the Treasurery to do the needful – But inspite of categorical recommendations of a Committee formed for the purpose headed by the Dean Faculty of Engineering, MUST, no positive response to this direction has so far emerged", they underlined.

"Consequently, the Core Committee of Engineers serving in the public sector institutions including the universities in Azad Jammu Kashmir have decided to boycott all the academic as well as administrative services by June 08 this year", they declared.

Speakers said that Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council have already written a letter to President AJK for grant of the technical allowance for public sector universities of AJK.

"The point to ponder is that the varsities' management use to challenge the recommendations of the Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council besides the approval of the President who is also Chancellor of the Universities", speakers maintained.

"Now it seems a test case for the President of AJK whether he could maintain the writ over treasuries of the State-run universities or not", they concluded.