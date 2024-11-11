Engineers Role In National Economy Highlighted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2024 | 08:32 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The Chairman of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Engineer Wasim Nazir, has said that engineers play a significant and prominent role in the economy and development of any country.
Work is underway on the service structure for engineers in the country, which will benefit both current and future engineers. A certification plan is being developed for young engineers, and PEC offices are being opened in universities and major educational institutions across the provinces, with the aim of guiding both current and graduating engineers and solving their issues.
He was addressing engineers during his visit to the MEPCO headquarters in Multan. He said that the Pakistan Engineering Council is not just an institution for registering engineers; it also has many responsibilities, which are being regularized. PEC is working on 78 projects, and in our three-year term, we will work on initiatives related to the future of engineers and the service structure, ensuring that engineers themselves recognize and remember our performance.
He further mentioned that the council is guiding engineers toward Artificial Intelligence (AI), with plans to train 40,000 engineers in AI through large institutions. In the first year, 15,000 engineers will be trained in modern technology courses. We aim to send engineers into the market who are not only experienced but whose skills will significantly benefit the national economy.
He emphasized that engineers hold a respectable position in society, and the PEC is establishing a Young Engineers Forum to guide young engineers and address their issues at the national level.
General Manager Technical MEPCO and PEC Governing Body Member Engineer Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood said that PEC will fully implement its manifesto in the engineering elections and maintain trust in engineers. The PEC Chairman has started fulfilling his promises, and soon an announcement will be made regarding a new service structure for engineers' better future.
He added that MEPCO is not only the country's largest electricity distribution company but also home to some of the country’s most capable engineers. Thanks to the experienced engineers, MEPCO is achieving the targets set by the Ministry of Energy and also guiding young engineers. Vice Chancellor of MNS University Multan, Dr. Muhammad Kamran, stated that PEC is working on several projects to promote and strengthen engineers. The university is creating an Art Lab to train engineering students, and thanks to PEC’s standards, registered engineers are finding job opportunities worldwide.
On this occasion, Director General HR and Admin Waqas Masood Chughtai, Governing Body Member Engineer Abdul Rauf Sanghira, Chief Engineers, Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers, and SDOs were also present.
