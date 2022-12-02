LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Muhammad Basharat Raja on Friday said that there would be no compromise on security arrangements for the England cricket team during their visit to Punjab.

He directed that there should be no movement of the England team until the route was completely cleared.

He was addressing a meeting of the Law and Order Committee held at the Civil Secretariat.

Provincial Transport Minister Munib Sultan Cheema, Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sambal and senior officers also participated.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home Punjab Captain (Rtd) Asadullah briefed the committee on the security plan.

The meeting was briefed that 7,000 policemen were deployed in Rawalpindi during the test match.

"4,000 spectators came to the stadium on the first day of test match. A shuttle bus service had been started to go from the parking lot to the stadium", briefed the ACS Home.

Basharat Raja said that the England team would play the second test match in Multan after which they would leave for Karachi. He said that Multan's administration and police should complete all arrangements for the next test match before time.

The cabinet committee also approved funds of Rs 50 million for setting up a policestation in Dhamiyal area of Rawalpindi.