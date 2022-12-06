UrduPoint.com

England Cricket Tour To Go A Long Way To Strengthen Pak-UK Ties: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2022 | 01:42 AM

England cricket tour to go a long way to strengthen Pak-UK ties: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday calling cricket a "common area of passion" between Pakistan and the UK, said the ongoing England cricket team's tour to Pakistan would go a long way in building bridges between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday calling cricket a "common area of passion" between Pakistan and the UK, said the ongoing England cricket team's tour to Pakistan would go a long way in building bridges between the two countries.

"Pakistan enjoys wonderful relations with Britain and cricket is one of the factors And this is one common area of passion between Pakistan and Britain and that is cricket. I think your visit would go a long way in building bridges," the prime minister said addressing a reception he hosted in the honour of England and Pakistan Cricket teams at Prime Minister's House here.

He said that the Britains always supported the people in the cause of democracy and for their wellbeing by bringing investments through DFID in the education and health sectors.

The prime minister congratulated the England team for the win against Pakistan in the first of three test match series but was also confident to say that the Green Shirts would make a comeback in the next match.

He said the visit of England's team after 17 years was a great moment as they had visited in 2005 when Pakistan was facing an unbearable level of extremism and terror attacks.

He said having sacrificed thousands of lives of soldiers, personnel of the security and law enforcement agencies, and ordinary Pakistanis, the country was finally able to "clean bowl" the terrorists.

The prime minister appreciated England's support to Pakistan cricket and appreciated the team for showing "wonderful cricket." The prime minister also apprised the young cricketers of the past glory of Pakistan in cricket and mentioned Azhar Mahmood, late Hanif Muhammad, known as "Little Master" and Asif Mahmood who had earned great fame in the world of cricket.

He said the Green Shirts had exhibited quality cricket in the recent past and hoped that they would continue to enhance their level to regain their place in the cricketing world.

The prime minister, who also gave away souvenirs to the captains of both teams, appreciated England Captain for his generosity of donating his match fee to the flood victims of Pakistan. This is perfectly in line with the British golden tradition of philanthropy, he said and conveyed his regards to Ben Stokes who could not attend the reception.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Education Flood Democracy Visit Young United Kingdom Gold

Recent Stories

Parliamentarians asked to submit statements of ass ..

Parliamentarians asked to submit statements of assets by end of December

28 seconds ago
 Orion Spacecraft Successfully Completes Burn Behin ..

Orion Spacecraft Successfully Completes Burn Behind Moon to Return to Earth - NA ..

30 seconds ago
 Kiev's Drone Attack on Russian Airfields Leaves 3 ..

Kiev's Drone Attack on Russian Airfields Leaves 3 Killed, 4 Injured - Russian Mi ..

32 seconds ago
 Boeing Delivers First O3b Mpower Satellites for La ..

Boeing Delivers First O3b Mpower Satellites for Launch Into Medium Orbit - State ..

33 seconds ago
 Moldovan Border Police Find Fallen Missile in Coun ..

Moldovan Border Police Find Fallen Missile in Country's North - Interior Ministr ..

40 seconds ago
 England hooker Cowan-Dickie to leave Exeter for Mo ..

England hooker Cowan-Dickie to leave Exeter for Montpellier

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.