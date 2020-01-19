Port Elizabeth (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th January, 2020) England needed only 28 deliveries to claim the necessary four wickets to dismiss South Africa for 209 in the morning session of day four of the third test at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.Stuart board took three wickets and Sam Curran one as South Africa added only a single run to their overnight total to finish with 209.That left them 290 adrift of England's 499 and Joe Root had no hesitation in enforcing the follow-on.Broad struck first with the sixth ball of the day, seaming a delivery through Vernon Philander's gate into his wicket.

He failed to add to his score of 27 from Saturday.

Five deliveries later, Quinton de Kock (63) missed a straight one from Curran that crashed into the top of middle stump. He, too, did not bother the scorers any further on Sunday.Keshav Maharaj had faced only two balls before he decided it was a good option to try and pull Broad only to drag the ball into his wicket.

He failed to score and the total remained on 208.Kagiso Rabada managed the only run of the 4.4 overs before he hit Broad straight to Mark Wood at mid-off and that was that.Broad finished with three for 30 while Dom Bess ended as the best of the touring bowlers with five for 51.