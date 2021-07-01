UrduPoint.com
English Book Titled "Paint Your Fears" To Be Launched Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Fun-Kada-Pakistan in collaboration with Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) would organize launching ceremony of English book titled "Paint Your Fears" by Momina Wasif on Friday.

The launching ceremony would be presided over by eminent scholar Prof.

Dr. Maqsood Jafri. Chairman PAL Dr. Yousaf Khushk will be the chief guest on the occasion. Eminent scholars will also express their views on the book.

Chairman Fun Kada Asif Ameen Kunjhai and programme manager PAL Masood Hashmi will also attend the event.

