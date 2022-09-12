UrduPoint.com

'English Debate Competition' Held At SPS

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2022 | 06:10 PM

'English Debate Competition' held at SPS

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The annual inter-house 'English Debate Competition' was organized of the Prep section students at Sadiq Public school (SPS) Bahawalpur.

According to result of competition, Burhan Akbar of Shahbaz House won the first position and Afif Qadir Cheema of Alamgir House South won the second position. Meanwhile, Zainab Ayaz of Ayesha House and Manal Alam of Zainab House were awarded the third position.

The consolidation prize was given to Al-Sudais Khan of Alamgir House South. Alamgir House South was awarded the first prize in the House-wise ranking.

Shahbaz House got the second position while Hajra House got the third position. Mrs. Fauzia Shaheen was the chief judge of this debate competition, while the duties of other judges were performed by Faiza Ali Benish and Hina Jawad. Principal Mian Muhammad Ahmad congratulated the students on winning positions.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Alamgir

Recent Stories

Asia Cup loss: Saqlain backs Babar, Rizwan

Asia Cup loss: Saqlain backs Babar, Rizwan

46 minutes ago
 Six Pakistan women internationals to attend ACC Le ..

Six Pakistan women internationals to attend ACC Level 2 coaching course

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan summons party leaders for meeting at Ba ..

Imran Khan summons party leaders for meeting at Bani Gala

2 hours ago
 President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) to Malaysian ..

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) to Malaysian Navy Chief

2 hours ago
 Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

3 hours ago
 Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakist ..

Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakistani real estate players at the ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.