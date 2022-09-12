'English Debate Competition' held at SPS

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The annual inter-house 'English Debate Competition' was organized of the Prep section students at Sadiq Public school (SPS) Bahawalpur.

According to result of competition, Burhan Akbar of Shahbaz House won the first position and Afif Qadir Cheema of Alamgir House South won the second position. Meanwhile, Zainab Ayaz of Ayesha House and Manal Alam of Zainab House were awarded the third position.

The consolidation prize was given to Al-Sudais Khan of Alamgir House South. Alamgir House South was awarded the first prize in the House-wise ranking.

Shahbaz House got the second position while Hajra House got the third position. Mrs. Fauzia Shaheen was the chief judge of this debate competition, while the duties of other judges were performed by Faiza Ali Benish and Hina Jawad. Principal Mian Muhammad Ahmad congratulated the students on winning positions.