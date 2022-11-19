English Department of Turbat University arranges farewell program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :A colorful and enthralling farewell program was organized on Saturday by the Department of English, University of Turbat (UoT) in the honor of its second outgoing batch of BS in English.

The presence of an overwhelming number of students and faculty members multiplied the beauty of the event. The hall was festooned with decorative graffiti.

Besides, the farewell bash rocked the day for all the party attendees.

The talented students of the English Department entertained the audience with melodious songs, inspirational speeches and comic plays.

Furthermore, the students also performed traditional Balochi Dochapi with unmatched skills. The dexterous performance of a variety of segments deeply amused the audience and the performers received enthusiastic applause from the audience.

At the end of the event, Amjed Habib Chairman, Department of English, in his closing remarks advised the students to make laborious and relentless efforts in order to achieve their targets.

Dr. Shah Mir Baloch, Assistant Professor delivered a highly motivational speech on the occasion. He stressed the significance and role of critical thinking in human life.