English Essay Writing Competition Held In Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2024 | 11:30 AM

English Essay Writing Competition held in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Under the auspices of the education Department, a Divisional Level English Essay Writing Competition was organized at Government Girls College for Women on Friday.

The Divisional Level English Essay Writing Competition was held at Government Girls College for Women, Dubai Road, Bahawalpur, in which students from all three districts of the Bahawalpur division participated. 

Misbhah Khan, hailing from the Chishtian tehsil of Bahawalnagar district, clinched first place in the inter-level competition; Aisha Basharat, hailing from the Yazman tehsil of Bahawalpur district, won second; and Mah Kash Javed, hailing from Rahim Yar Khan district, won third place.

At the graduation level competition, Aliza Kanwal from Yazman clinched first place, Alisha Asif from Ahmadpur East won second, and Saba Ramazan from Bahawalnagar won third place. 

The award distribution ceremony was held at the Government Girls College for Women Bahawalpur, where Director of Colleges Dr. Muhammad Ashfaque distributed prizes among the winners.

