English Essay Writing Competition Held In Bahawalpur
Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2024 | 11:30 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Under the auspices of the education Department, a Divisional Level English Essay Writing Competition was organized at Government Girls College for Women on Friday.
The Divisional Level English Essay Writing Competition was held at Government Girls College for Women, Dubai Road, Bahawalpur, in which students from all three districts of the Bahawalpur division participated.
Misbhah Khan, hailing from the Chishtian tehsil of Bahawalnagar district, clinched first place in the inter-level competition; Aisha Basharat, hailing from the Yazman tehsil of Bahawalpur district, won second; and Mah Kash Javed, hailing from Rahim Yar Khan district, won third place.
At the graduation level competition, Aliza Kanwal from Yazman clinched first place, Alisha Asif from Ahmadpur East won second, and Saba Ramazan from Bahawalnagar won third place.
The award distribution ceremony was held at the Government Girls College for Women Bahawalpur, where Director of Colleges Dr. Muhammad Ashfaque distributed prizes among the winners.
Recent Stories
Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags
7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship
KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases
Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's wat ..
Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize effects of climate change
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three killed in rain-related incidents in Balochistan8 minutes ago
-
Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct17 minutes ago
-
Three killed in roof collapse due to heavy rains28 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in Bwp38 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's growing startup ecosystem driving innovation, entrepreneurship: Envoy58 minutes ago
-
Bid to smuggle narcotics foiled; over nine kg hashish recovered58 minutes ago
-
Earthquake jolted Baluchistan' Harnai, adjacent areas58 minutes ago
-
MPA vows to improve living standard of people11 hours ago
-
PML-N vows to initiate poor centric policies: Musadik11 hours ago
-
3 killed in Shah Latif Town Karachi11 hours ago
-
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony13 hours ago
-
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast13 hours ago