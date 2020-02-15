UrduPoint.com
English Language Courses Introduced At Police Training Centers

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 07:10 PM

English language courses introduced at police training centers

In accordance with the special instructions of Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, basic English language courses are being included in the curriculum in police training centers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :In accordance with the special instructions of Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, basic English language courses are being included in the curriculum in police training centers.

The syllabus, compiled by Sonia Kazim and Seemab Asif, covers the various lessons, such as teaching / promoting English language for the police personnel of the Junior Command Course and Recruit Lower school course, said a statement on Saturday.

The syllabus includes the use of English language in routine official matters, grammar usage, summary etc.

The Sindh IGP said that such initiatives were the need of the hour. This process will definitely give the police personnel a special mastery over English speaking and writing.

