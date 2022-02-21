English Language workshop opens at GSWU

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :A two-day workshop started at English Language Department of the Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur in collaboration of Regional English Language Office (RELO) US Embassy Islamabad.

According to an official press release issued here, Government Sadiq College Women University (GSWU) Bahawalpur and Regional English Language Office (RELO) US Embassy Islamabad jointly organized a two-day workshop at the English Language Department of the varsity to highlight importance of lingua france language, English language.

The workshop was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor, GSWU, Prof-Dr. Saiqua Imtiaz Asif here. The scholars and researchers from across the country would be attending the workshop.