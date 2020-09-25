UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

English Notified As Medium Of Instructions For DAE From Next Session

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

English notified as medium of instructions for DAE from next session

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The Technical & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) has decided to make English the medium of instructions for Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE) with effect from academic session 2020-21 onwards.

A notification to the effect has been issued by the General Manager, Academics Abdul Wasay after approval of Chairperson TEVTA Ali Salman Siddique, a spokesperson said on Friday.

The decision has been taken by Chairperson TEVTA to bring the DAE in line with the international standards and demands of the job market, reversing earlier decision taken some three decades ago for the DAE Urdu, which fell out of favour in the market over the years.

Ali Salman said that the decision would result in increased demand for our DAE pass-outs, as it would help students to secure admissions to higher classes and foreign scholarships.

He said that in the beginning the medium of instruction for the DAE was English which was changed to urdu in the late 1980s. Now in view of lack of demand for Urdu DAE in market, decision has been taken to revert back to English as a medium of instructions in 43 TEVTA-run Technical Training Colleges offering DAE classes.

Related Topics

Job Market From

Recent Stories

Ansukha reprimands Gavaskar for his commentary abo ..

7 minutes ago

National players join domestic teams for National ..

39 minutes ago

Brett Lee shares what he did to bring Dean Jones b ..

50 minutes ago

DEWA participates in Ten-Year Forecast summit by I ..

52 minutes ago

Asad reviews FETP projects under PSDP

27 minutes ago

2 injured in training plane crash in northern Iran ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.