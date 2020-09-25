English notified as medium of instructions for DAE from next session

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The Technical & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) has decided to make English the medium of instructions for Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE) with effect from academic session 2020-21 onwards.

A notification to the effect has been issued by the General Manager, Academics Abdul Wasay after approval of Chairperson TEVTA Ali Salman Siddique, a spokesperson said on Friday.

The decision has been taken by Chairperson TEVTA to bring the DAE in line with the international standards and demands of the job market, reversing earlier decision taken some three decades ago for the DAE Urdu, which fell out of favour in the market over the years.

Ali Salman said that the decision would result in increased demand for our DAE pass-outs, as it would help students to secure admissions to higher classes and foreign scholarships.

He said that in the beginning the medium of instruction for the DAE was English which was changed to urdu in the late 1980s. Now in view of lack of demand for Urdu DAE in market, decision has been taken to revert back to English as a medium of instructions in 43 TEVTA-run Technical Training Colleges offering DAE classes.