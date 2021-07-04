UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

English Poetry Book "Paint Your Fears" Launched At PAL

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :An English poetry book titled "Paint Your Fears" by young posters Momina Wasif was launched here at Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL). Fun Kada Pakistan in collaboration with Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) organized the launching ceremony, said a press release .

The launching ceremony was presided by eminent scholar Prof. Dr. Maqsood Jafri. MNA Farrukh Khan and Chairman PAL Dr. Yousaf Khushk were the chief guests on the occasion. The eminent scholars and writers also attended the event .

Chairman Fun Kada, Asif Ameen Kunjhai and program Manager PAL Masood Hashmi also present on the occasion.

In his remarks, the Chairman PAL highly praised young poetess Momina Wasif. He said she had written poems of hope and enthusiasm as she felt in the society and expressed it openly.

MNA Farrukh Khan also appreciated the young poetess, adding her English poetry would promote patriotism in young generation and tolerance in the society. In his presidential address, Dr. Maqsood Jafari said that Momina Wasif's English poetry taught self-confidence, optimism and tolerance. He congratulated the young writer on the occasion.

