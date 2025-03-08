Open Menu

English Society Hosts Event On Int'l Women's Day

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2025 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The English Literary Society organized an event on 'women empowerment' to celebrate International Women’s Day at Government Associate College for Women, Jhanda here on Saturday.

Prof Ghazala Naheed, Principal of the college was the chief guest at the event who highlighted the importance of women empowerment through education and skill development.

In the weeks leading up to the event, students enthusiastically participated in cooking, art and craft activities, showcasing their talents and boosting their confidence.

The main event featured thought-provoking speeches, an insightful seminar, and an awareness walk, emphasizing the importance of women empowerment in social, economic, and educational sectors.

The grand event left a lasting impression, reinforcing the vision of self-reliant and confident women who are ready to shape a better future. The event concluded with the national anthem, which instilled a sense of unity and pride.

