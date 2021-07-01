UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

English Titled Book "Paint Your Fears" To Be Launched Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 12:30 PM

English titled book

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Fun-Kada-Pakistan in collaboration with Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) in collaboration with Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) would organize launching ceremony of English titled book "Paint Your Fears" by Momina Wasif on Friday.

The launching ceremony would be presided by eminent scholar Prof. Dr. Maqsood Jafri. Chairman PAL Dr. Yousaf Khushk will be chief guest on the occasion. Eminent scholars will also express their views on the book at PAL, Conference Hall.

Chairman Fun Kada Asif Ameen Kunjhai and program Manager PAL Masood Hashmi will also attend the launching ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.60 a barrel W ..

16 minutes ago

Two Intl’ flights cancel their scheduled flight ..

1 hour ago

Rupee goes up by Rs10 against US dollars in interb ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 1 July 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Emirati referee Fahad Al Hosani to officiate in FI ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.