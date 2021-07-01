English Titled Book "Paint Your Fears" To Be Launched Tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Fun-Kada-Pakistan in collaboration with Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) in collaboration with Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) would organize launching ceremony of English titled book "Paint Your Fears" by Momina Wasif on Friday.

The launching ceremony would be presided by eminent scholar Prof. Dr. Maqsood Jafri. Chairman PAL Dr. Yousaf Khushk will be chief guest on the occasion. Eminent scholars will also express their views on the book at PAL, Conference Hall.

Chairman Fun Kada Asif Ameen Kunjhai and program Manager PAL Masood Hashmi will also attend the launching ceremony.