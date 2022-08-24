Engr Ahmad Nabi Sultan takes charge as MD KPHA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Engr Ahmad Nabi Sultan has taken charge as Managing Director (MD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority (KPHA).

He held a meeting with staff members on the first day of assuming charge to discuss the working of KPHA and its ongoing projects in different parts of the province, according to a press statement issued here on Wednesday.

Speaking to the officers, the MD expressed satisfaction on overall performance of the organization and said that no delay in completion of ongoing projects would be tolerated.

He instructed the officials to leave no stone unturned in fulfilling their duties, and to keep on updating him about progress of different works.