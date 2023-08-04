Engr. Altaf Hussain and Engr. Fareed Ahmed successfully defend their Ph.D thesis

Engr. Altaf Hussain and Engr. Fareed Ahmed, Department of Industrial Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology (UET) successfully defended their Ph.D. thesis, here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ):Engr. Altaf Hussain and Engr. Fareed Ahmed, Department of Industrial Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology (UET) successfully defended their Ph.D. thesis, here on Friday.

Vice Chancellor (VC) of UET Prof. Dr Iftikhar Hussain, was the Ph.D. supervisor of Engr. Altaf while the supervisor of Engr. Fareed was Prof. Dr Sahar Noor, Dean of the Faculty of Mechanical Chemical and Industrial Engineering.

The topic of their Ph.D. thesis was "Mutli-objective schedule optimization framework for sustainable project management" and "Selection and manufacturing optimization of material for aircraft skin" respectively. Both scholars presented their research findings through a seminar in a public forum session, followed by a Viva-Voce examination by the Examination Committee.

Dr Altaf has developed a sustainability assessment framework for projects at the activities level taking into account both qualitative and quantitative sustainability indicators and integrated it with project scheduling and resource leveling problems into a multi-objective model.

He has developed a Grey Wolf Optimizer-based solution algorithm for the model and compared its performance with an existing widely used metaheuristic algorithm. He has also developed two real-life construction case studies to demonstrate the applicability and practicality of his framework.

Similarly, Dr Fareed's research work was aimed at the selection and manufacturing optimization of materials for aircraft skin. The objectives were met by developing a simple but novel material selection methodology, followed by curing optimization which resulted in improved properties.

The proposed research will lead to reducing the weight of an aircraft by 30 % if the existing aluminum alloy skin is replaced with an alternate proposed optimum material. The performance of the aircraft is improved in terms of flying hours and increased payload.

The REC members of Engr. Altaf included Prof. Dr Sahar Noor, Dean MCI UET Peshawar, Prof. Dr Muhammad Zubair, Ex-Director, AWC, Prof. Dr Adnan Tariq, Dean Faculty of the Engineering University of Wah, Prof. Dr Shaukat Ali Shah, Department of Mechanical Engineering UET Peshawar while the REC members of Engr. Fareed included Prof. Dr. Asad Hameed, CAE NUST Risalpur, Engr. Khuram Rehman, Wing Commander, AMF, PAC Kamra, Dr Kareem Akhtar, Department of Mechanical Engineering, UET Peshawar, and Dr Imran Ahmad, Department of Industrial Engineering UET Peshawar. Prof. Dr Misbah Ullah, Chairman Department of Industrial Engineering, UET Peshawar, Prof. Dr Hamidullah, Director of Undergraduate Studies, senior faculty members, officials, and a large number of students were also present.