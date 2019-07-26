UrduPoint.com
Engr. Amir Muhammad To Defend His Ph.D Thesis

Fri 26th July 2019

Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar Engr. Amir Muhammad will defend his Ph.D theses on July 31 in the Video Conference Hall, UET Peshwar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar Engr. Amir Muhammad will defend his Ph.D theses on July 31 in the Video Conference Hall, UET Peshwar.

Prof. Dr.

Muhammad Younas, Departmant of Chemical Engineering is his Ph.D supervisor. The topic of his Ph.D theses is "Computational fluid dynamics modeling and simulation of hollow fiber membrane contactors for liquid extraction." Engr. Amir Muhammad will present his research findings through a seminar in public forum session, followed by Viva-Voce examination by the Examination Committee.

