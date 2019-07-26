Engr. Amir Muhammad to defend his Ph.D thesis

Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar Engr. Amir Muhammad will defend his Ph.D theses on July 31 in the Video Conference Hall, UET Peshwar

Prof. Dr.

Muhammad Younas, Departmant of Chemical Engineering is his Ph.D supervisor. The topic of his Ph.D theses is "Computational fluid dynamics modeling and simulation of hollow fiber membrane contactors for liquid extraction." Engr. Amir Muhammad will present his research findings through a seminar in public forum session, followed by Viva-Voce examination by the Examination Committee.