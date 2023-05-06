Engr Amir Muqam, Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Saturday congratulated Provincial President Muslim Lawyers Forum, Tariq Afridi for winning the Peshawar High Court Ba Association (PHCBA) annual election and other office bearers of the alliance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Engr Amir Muqam, Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Saturday congratulated Provincial President Muslim Lawyers Forum, Tariq Afridi for winning the Peshawar High Court Ba Association (PHCBA) annual election and other office bearers of the alliance.

In a statement here, Amir Muqam said that Tariq Afridi success was a result of the hard work of the Muslims Lawyers Forum and the allies.

He claimed the success of Tariq Afridi has made it crystal clear that the false narrative and poor policies of Imran Khan was rejected by the lawyers of Khyber Pakthunkhwa