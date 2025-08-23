Open Menu

Engr Amir Muqam Emphasizes Character Building Of Youth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2025 | 07:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Federal Minister Engineer Amir Muqam here Saturday said that the youth are the future of Pakistan, and their proper training has become a crucial need of the time.

He was addressing an important seminar titled “Awareness, Guidance, and Positive Role Among the Youth” organized by the PML-N Youth Wing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Gulbahar, Peshawar.

In his key note address, Federal Minister Engineer Amir Muqam said that such conventions by the Youth Wing are vital to keep the youth engaged and provide them with necessary guidance.

He lamented that, unfortunately, in the past 13 years, the provincial government of PTI failed to provide any training to the youth, which resulted in tragic incidents like those of May 9, 2023.

The Federal Minister said that the youth were used against state institutions, with messages inciting attacks on Radio Pakistan and encouraging the takeover of Islamabad.

Without naming PTI founder, he added, “They were misled merely to please one individual, whereas what was truly needed was for the youth to serve the people during natural disasters like floods.”

Engineer Amir Muqam called the young workers of PML-N fortunate, stating that they have visionary leaders like Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz for their training.

"You are the ones who will lead Pakistan tomorrow; we must guide you in the right direction," he said.

He also referred to the recent flood situation in the province, saying that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held special meetings regarding Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and assigned responsibilities to the concerned ministers.

Engineer Amir Muqam said that electricity would be fully restored in the affected areas within two days, and the rehabilitation work is progressing rapidly.

He also highly praised the role of the Pakistan Armed Forces, highlighting that they are on the front lines during the flood crisis.

He said, “Our forces have always protected the nation without caring for their lives. When tensions arose between Pakistan and India, everyone realized that these forces are our true protectors.”

Concluding his speech, Engineer Amir Muqam strongly criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying that despite coming into power three times, PTI did nothing for the youth.

"Now they don’t even have a leader. Everyone is acting on their own, and they disappear when it’s time to serve the public,” he remarked.

Present at the occasion were MPA and President of PML-N Women’s Wing KP Sobia Khan, MPA Shazia Jadoon, PML-N Peshawar President Rashid Mehmood Khan, Central Information Secretary of Youth Wing Ali Khan Yousafzai, Chief Organizer of Youth Wing KP Samiullah Barki, members of parliament, PML-N’s provincial leadership, and a large number of youth.

APP/fam

