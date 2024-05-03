Engr Amir Muqam grieves over loss of lives in GB bus incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Expressing profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives during the bus accident in Diamir Gilgit Balistan, Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions and Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam contacted the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary of the Gilgit Baltistan and assured every possible support in this hour of difficulty.

He directed the concerned authorities in Gilgit Baltistan to provide speedy assistance and medical care to the injured. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The Federal Minister expressed sympathies with the victims' families. He prayed Allah Almighty to may rest the departed souls in an eternal place and grant courage to the victim's families to bear this irreparable loss with patience.