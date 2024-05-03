Engr Amir Muqam Grieves Over Loss Of Lives In GB Bus Incident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2024 | 02:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Expressing profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives during the bus accident in Diamir Gilgit Balistan, Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions and Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam contacted the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary of the Gilgit Baltistan and assured every possible support in this hour of difficulty.
He directed the concerned authorities in Gilgit Baltistan to provide speedy assistance and medical care to the injured. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
The Federal Minister expressed sympathies with the victims' families. He prayed Allah Almighty to may rest the departed souls in an eternal place and grant courage to the victim's families to bear this irreparable loss with patience.
Recent Stories
Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to confront rising Islamophobia
Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives
Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUBE-Qamar' today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024
Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in context of Israeli aggression ag ..
Azam Tarar urges for effective implementation of Action Plan for Human Rights
PAF cadets' graduation ceremony held
One-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: Challenges and Opportunities ..
10 firms submit LoIs for PIA: Aleem Khan
Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk pilgrim card for the Hajj of 2024
High Commissioner Hawkins hosts reception to mark 'Australia Day in Spring'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DOAM expedites work on archeological excavation, documentation of Shah Alla Ditta caves10 minutes ago
-
Pak, Syria edu ministers discuss mutual cooperation in education sector10 minutes ago
-
IIOJK among most dangerous places for journalists in world: Report19 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with seven motorcycles19 minutes ago
-
Punjab's municipalities gear up for competition in Suthra Punjab programme20 minutes ago
-
PM hopeful for productive engagement with upcoming Saudi business delegation20 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 2133 kg drugs in 10 operations29 minutes ago
-
AJK to observe World Press Freedom Day with renewed resolve29 minutes ago
-
Five commercial buildings sealed over dengue larvae29 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt taking emergency steps to relief farmers, introducing Kisan dost package soon: minister30 minutes ago
-
Health Minister inaugurates District Health Information System-230 minutes ago
-
PHP issues over 2 lac m E-challans over traffic rules violation across province in April30 minutes ago