Engr Amir Muqam Pays Tribute To Late Prince Karim Aga Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Engr Amir Muqam pays tribute to late Prince Karim Aga Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and Safran Engineer Amir Muqam visited Ismaili Center in Islamabad to condole over the death of Prince Karim Aga Khan.

During the visit, the federal minister offered Fateha.

Remembering the late Prince Karim Aga Khan as a visionary leader and humanitarian, the federal minister praised his contributions to education, healthcare and poverty alleviation.

He said that the services of Prince Karim Aga Khan in Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral were historic.

The minister said that the establishment of Aga Khan University and Aga Khan Hospital are unique examples for the people of Pakistan.

The federal minister was accompanied by former Chief Minister and President PML N GB Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman.

