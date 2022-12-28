UrduPoint.com

Engr Amir Muqam Presents Rs.10 Mln Cheque To Firdous Jamal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2022 | 07:38 PM

Engr Amir Muqam presents Rs.10 mln cheque to Firdous Jamal

Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Division Engr. Amir Muqam, on behalf of the prime minister, presented a cheque of Rs.10 million to veteran actor Firdous Jamal as financial assistance from "Federal Government Artists Welfare Fund" at his residence, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Division Engr. Amir Muqam, on behalf of the prime minister, presented a cheque of Rs.10 million to veteran actor Firdous Jamal as financial assistance from "Federal Government Artists Welfare Fund" at his residence, here on Wednesday.

He assured every assistance to the ailing artist for his medical treatment. He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while praying for his early recovery, was pleased to approve Rs.10 million as financial assistance for his medical treatment. He further said that the artists were an asset of the society and steps were being taken for their welfare.

Firdous Jamal thanked the federal government for the financial assistance and assurance for medical treatment, adding that he had been recently diagnosed with cancer.

The family members and artist community were present on the occasion.

Later, talking to the media, the adviser said he came on behalf of the prime minister and his party to present a cheque for the medical expenses of Firdous Jamal. He appreciated the services of the veteran actor, adding that he was an asset of the country. He said the government would bear all expenses of his medical treatment.

To a question, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan did not care about the country and national interest. Imran Khan always remained involved in politics of allegations but time and again all his allegations against political opponents were proved false, he added.

To another question, he said that the elections would be held after completion of five-year tenure of the assemblies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Amir Muqam Firdous Jamal Cancer Family Media All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Vehicle Rams Into Crowd During Carnival in Nigeria ..

Vehicle Rams Into Crowd During Carnival in Nigeria, Killing 7 People - Reports

36 seconds ago
 Israel's Netanyahu names ex-general Yoav Galant as ..

Israel's Netanyahu names ex-general Yoav Galant as defence minister

38 seconds ago
 RCSTSI delegation calls on PTA chairman

RCSTSI delegation calls on PTA chairman

41 seconds ago
 Estonian Foreign Ministry Says Exclusion of Russia ..

Estonian Foreign Ministry Says Exclusion of Russia From UN Has No Chance

4 minutes ago
 Switzerland Says Bankruptcy Procedure for Nord Str ..

Switzerland Says Bankruptcy Procedure for Nord Stream 2 Operator Suspended Until ..

4 minutes ago
 Blinken Vows to Press for Paul Whelan's Release on ..

Blinken Vows to Press for Paul Whelan's Release on Fourth Anniversary of His Det ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.