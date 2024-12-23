Open Menu

Engr Amir Muqam Visits Grave Of Martyred ASI, Offers Fateha

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Engr Amir Muqam visits grave of martyred ASI, offers Fateha

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam here Monday visited the grave of Shaheed Police Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Hasan Khan at Chakaisar and offered Fateha.

On behalf of the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, PMLN Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and on his behalf laid floral wreaths on the gave of the Shaheed ASI and prayed for eternal peace of the martyr.

He also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured. ASI Hasan Khan was martyred in a terrorist attack on Gananagar check post recently.

On behalf of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and PMLN leadership, Engr Amir Muqam expressed heartfelt condolences with family of the Shaheed and announced cash assistance besides full support.

The Federal Minister assured to make effort for award of Shaheed package to his family.

Engr Amir Muqam said that the resolve of our nation and security forces are very strong and sacrfices of martyrs would never be forgotten.

He said that brave policemen like Shaheed ASI was the real protector of the motherland and their sacrfices have guaranteed peace and stability of Pakistan.

APP/fam

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Terrorist Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Police Martyrs Shaheed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Amir Muqam Gilgit Baltistan Hasan Khan Post Family

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Sc ..

7 minutes ago
 World’s biggest stars get set for Dubai Internat ..

World’s biggest stars get set for Dubai International Sports Conference

8 minutes ago
 CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honh ..

CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honhar Scholarship Program

20 minutes ago
 UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insur ..

UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insurance for workers

23 minutes ago
 Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on ..

Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on set film Ajnabee?

24 minutes ago
 UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelera ..

UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelerate climate action

52 minutes ago
EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban

EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban

52 minutes ago
 Dubai Racing Club partners with UK's Jockey Club

Dubai Racing Club partners with UK's Jockey Club

53 minutes ago
 UAE dominates top spots in Drag Race at Liwa Festi ..

UAE dominates top spots in Drag Race at Liwa Festival

1 hour ago
 Rubu’ Qarn launches Gulf Bridges in Sharjah

Rubu’ Qarn launches Gulf Bridges in Sharjah

1 hour ago
 Youth-led 'Emirati District' takes flight at Dubai ..

Youth-led 'Emirati District' takes flight at Dubai International

1 hour ago
 Inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival to kick off on Jan ..

Inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival to kick off on January 3

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan