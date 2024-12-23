Engr Amir Muqam Visits Grave Of Martyred ASI, Offers Fateha
Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam here Monday visited the grave of Shaheed Police Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Hasan Khan at Chakaisar and offered Fateha.
On behalf of the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, PMLN Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and on his behalf laid floral wreaths on the gave of the Shaheed ASI and prayed for eternal peace of the martyr.
He also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured. ASI Hasan Khan was martyred in a terrorist attack on Gananagar check post recently.
On behalf of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and PMLN leadership, Engr Amir Muqam expressed heartfelt condolences with family of the Shaheed and announced cash assistance besides full support.
The Federal Minister assured to make effort for award of Shaheed package to his family.
Engr Amir Muqam said that the resolve of our nation and security forces are very strong and sacrfices of martyrs would never be forgotten.
He said that brave policemen like Shaheed ASI was the real protector of the motherland and their sacrfices have guaranteed peace and stability of Pakistan.
